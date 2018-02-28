Pratt man sentenced to nearly 19 years for sex crimes

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — A 38-year-old Pratt man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for sex crimes involving minors.

Matt Gamblin was sentenced Monday for aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Gamblin pleaded guilty in January. The crimes, involving minors, took place in October 2014 and between January and May 2015.

The Pratt Daily Tribune reports assistant attorney general Lyndzie Carter said during the sentencing hearing that despite his guilty plea, Gamblin continued to say he was innocent and blames his wife for wanting revenge against him.