Report: Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 120 locations in 2018

(RNN) – Applebee’s and IHOP plan to close up to 120 locations between the two in 2018, according to a report from Business Insider.

Applebee’s made the announcement on Tuesday. It is closing between 60 and 80 locations and IHOP is closing between 30 and 40 locations.

Applebee’s closed 99 locations in 2017 and 46 the year before that.

Executives at Dine Equity have pointed to the chain’s failed attempt to win over millennials as the cause of its woes.

Even so, Applebee’s and IHOP will open new locations in 2018. IHOP will open between 85 and 100 locations, primarily inside the U.S. and Applebee’s will open between 10 and 15 new locations, primarily outside the U.S.

DineEquity has not released a full list of closures and a spokeswoman for the company did not immediately return a request for more details.

There are about 20 Applebee’s restaurants in Kansas, including locations in Topeka, Emporia, Manhattan, and Lawrence. IHOP has around 16 locations statewide, including two in Topeka.