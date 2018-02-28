Royals sign first baseman Lucas Duda

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT SPORTS) – The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday they have agreed to a 1-year contract with first baseman Lucas Duda.

The deal is worth $3.5 million, according to MLB Network.

The Royals have been looking for a replacement for Eric Hosmer, who signed an 8-year, $144 million contract with the San Diego Padres earlier this month.

Duda, 32, batted .217/.322/.496 with 50 runs and 64 RBIs in 127 games between the Mets and Rays last season. He is a career .242/.340/.457 hitter with 138 homers and 405 RBIs over eight Major League seasons.