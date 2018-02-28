States consider animal abuse registries after Parkland shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Experts believe there are often links between animal abuse and mass shootings. Now states across the country are looking at ways to keep track of animal abusers.

“We want to make sure we put these animals in the best home possible and so if we do have someone who has an animal cruelty case in Shawnee County we will mark them in our database as no adopt,” said Deb Watkins, director of Helping Hands Humane Society.

Not everyone that walks in to Helping Hands in Topeka is allowed to walk out with a pet; however, Watkins says shelters have to rely on their own records.

“At this time there is not an available database in the state of Kansas,” said Watkins.

Currently Oklahoma and 11 other states are considering creating public online databases for people convicted of animal abuse.

“Animal abuse is an indicator for people that may abuse individuals or become mass shooters, things that we see a lot in the news,” said Rep. Fred Patton (R-Topeka).

The push for registries comes just weeks after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Accused shooter Nikolas Cruz reportedly had a history of animal abuse.

Patton says he hasn’t heard of a proposal in Kansas but he’d be interested in looking one over.

“You don’t want to create lists just for the sake of creating lists but if it’s something that could aid law enforcement, yeah we should look at it,” said Patton.

Sen. David Haley (D-Kansas City) sponsored a bill more than a decade ago that established felony convictions for extreme animal abuse. He says he originally intended for that law to create a database.

“I would want to amend our existing law to ensure that we do that so we can start that process in 2018,” said Haley.

Currently Tennessee is the only state to register animal abusers.