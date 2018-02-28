Topeka Police cancels Silver Alert

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — UPDATE: Topeka Police Department has confirmed that Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Vincent has been located safe. The Silver Alert has been cancelled.

Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert Wednesday afternoon.

Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Vincent, 82, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of SW Ward Pkwy.

His family reported he was wearing a cowboy hat, brown plaid shirt, turquoise jacket, blue jeans and dress shoes.

Topeka Police said he drives a silver-over-black 2005 Lincoln Towncar with a Kansas license plate “730CVA”

According to his family, Gerald never drives alone but has left in the family vehicle.

At the time the initial report was taken, an area check of his church, the library and local hospitals “was made to no avail.”

He suffers from Alzheimer’s.