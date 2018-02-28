Woman says man in Wamego shooting was her nephew

Related Coverage 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after being hit by train

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman says she is related to the man shot and killed by police Monday evening.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday KBI said Wamego police requested assistance to respond and investigate a shooting.

Officers first responded to a report of an armed carjacking at Kreem Kup Drive In at 601 W. Hwy 24, around 5:30 p.m. Officers from several agencies later found the male suspect in the area of 8th & Pine Street.

Shortly after, KBI tells KSNT News the suspect and five officers exchanged gunfire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. KBI said no officers were injured in the incident, but one was taken to a local hospital due to a health concern. KSNT News is told he is expected to be okay.

KBI has yet to release the man’s name as they wait for autopsy results. However, Michelle Ritter, of Wamego, says he was her nephew. She tells KSNT News his name is Ethan Straub.

Ritter said she lives half a block away from where the shooting happened. She said her son saw reports of incident on Facebook and told her that Straub was the one who was killed.

Ritter said Straub was in Wamego visiting family at the time of the shooting.

KSNT News also spoke with Steve Stanhope, a witness who said the suspect tried to steal his truck at gunpoint. He said he was able to talk the man down but he then road off on a bike. Then he heard several gunshots ring out.

Stanhope said he’s grateful to be with his family and thankful no officers were hurt in the shooting.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wamego Police Department and St. George Police Department all responded to the scene.

KHP says its troopers will be place on administrative leave while the case is being investigated, as well as one officer from the Wamego Police Department. This was the same officer that was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

KSNT News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.