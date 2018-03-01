2 cats and an American bulldog looking for their forever home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Meet Timber. Timber is a gorgeous 2-year-old domestic medium hair mix. Because she is young, she likes to tumble and play in between naps, so investing a few toys would definitely keep Timber happy and healthy.

“She is just a great kitty,” said Director of Helping Hands Humane Society, Deb Watkins. “She likes to be held and she likes attention. She gives kisses she’s got beautiful green eyes.”

Timber was found wandering the streets and some good people brought her to Helping Hands to give her the best shot at finding her forever home. She would love to be the next addition to your family.

Next up, meet Luna. She is a 4-year-old American bulldog mix who came to the shelter because her previous family could no longer care for her.

Luna is hard of hearing and can currently only hear high pitches but she still loves to fun and play. She also loves kids but it still may be a good idea to bring in the whole family to meet her first.

Luna is sponsored so her adoption fee is partially waived.

Last but not least meet Humble. She is a beautiful 2-year-old domestic longhair mix, whose adoption fee is also waived.

Humble is a very sweet girl that loves attention and is looking for a home where she can lounge around and cuddle.