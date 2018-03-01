4th Junction City student arrested for making a threat

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A student was a arrested today in Junction City for making a threat at school.

This is the fourth Junction City student in less than a week that has been arrested on threat related charges.

The juvenile was a student at Junction City Middle School.

The student was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and is being held on charges of Criminal Threat.

The Junction City Police Department says it will continue to act on any and all school threats. They are asking parents talk to their students about the severity and consequences of this behavior.

This arrest comes after three other recent arrests of Junction City students in separate incidents.

15-year old Junction City student was taken into custody on Tuesday, February 27 after making a threat in class.

12-year-old Junction City Middle School student was arrested on Monday, February 26 for threatening another student while at school.

14-year-old student from Freshman Success Academy arrested on Friday, February 23 after authorities made aware of school threat made.