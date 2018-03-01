Another cool night ahead, warmer weather on its way

Some clouds will move in for tonight, but it will still be a dry night. Overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s will go along with just a light and variable wind.

A few clouds may linger on into the early morning hours of Friday, but plenty of sunshine is still expected through the day. Winds will start to pick up by mid-morning into the afternoon, with sustained south and southeast winds between 10 and 20 mph. Couple that warm breeze with a bounty of sunshine, and temperatures will max out in the 50s and low 60s.

Winds won’t die down nearly as much for Friday night though. Winds will still be sustained out of the south at 10 to 15 mph for Friday night into Saturday morning. With that stronger breeze in place, temperatures won’t be able to fall nearly as much. Overnight lows for Friday into Saturday will only get as low as the upper 30s and 40s.

Even stronger south winds pick up for Saturday afternoon, sustained at 15 to 30 mph. Mostly sunny conditions are expected again, as well. Saturday will see the return of widespread 60s across Northeast Kansas.

Sunday will still be mild with highs in the 60s, but more clouds will start to move in. There is a slight chance for a few spotty showers after noon, but the chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms will increase for Sunday night into the start of Monday as our next cold front moves through.

Some lingering rain is possible for Monday, but the main difference for Monday will be the temperatures and wind. Temperatures won’t break out of the 40s for much of the region, with howling sustained winds over 20 mph.

Winds stay a bit on the breezy side for Tuesday as mostly sunny conditions return. Even beyond Monday, temperatures don’t rebound much with 40s and 50s through much of the work and school week.