B-29 bomber gets big lift from Kansas county’s budget

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A restored World War II bomber is closer to getting a new home after undergoing an extensive renovation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sedgwick County made a $200,000 donation Wednesday to help pay for the aircraft’s news $6.5 million home at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. The donation was announced at the temporary hangar for the Boeing B-29 Superfortress named Doc.

An official with the nonprofit that owns and restored the B-29 said the group has raised a little more than $5 million for Doc’s new building

The Wichita-built plane was finished too late to fly bombing missions during World War II, though it eventually served as a radar trainer during the Korean War. It was discovered at a bombing range in California’s Mojave desert in 1987.

