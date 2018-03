TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after they struck by the driver of a car.

The incident was reported around noon at 15th and Polk in central Topeka, just north of 17th Street.

Police on scene tell KSNT News the person on the bike was transported by AMR to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not reported to be injured.