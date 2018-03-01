Dog found near Wichita with eyes and mouth glued shut

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita animal rescue is asking the public for help in finding the individuals responsible for gluing a dog’s eyes and mouth shut with superglue and abandoning the animal.

According to Beauties and Beasts, Inc., a young dog was found in the Oaklawn area near Wichita on Monday along the side of the road. The animal’s eyes and mouth were glued shut and the dog had bruising to her abdomen.

The dog was rushed to the emergency vet and is now recovering. The rescue group is asking the public to contact Sedgwick County Animal Control at 316-660-7070 or email animalcontrol@sedgwick.gov with any information.

An official investigation has been launched.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s