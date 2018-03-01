Local school celebrates Dr. Seuss week with KSNT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – To celebrate Dr. Seuss week – Maple Hill Elementary is inviting people to read his books to the students all week.

Today KSNT’s own Jace Mills had the opportunity to read, “Oh the Places You’ll Go!” to the grade-schoolers.

Dr. Seuss week celebrates the week of his birthday, which is tomorrow.

Logan Heine, a third grade teacher said, “I think it’s important to get the community people in front of them just so they can see, like having Jace come, they got to see, ‘oh I see him on the news, he took the time to come to my school, that’s pretty cool.’”

The Wabaunsee county sheriff was at the school earlier this week.

On Friday soldiers from Fort Riley will read to the students.