MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Minor injuries were reported Thursday morning following an accident in Manhattan.

The crash involving two vehicles was reporting to the Riley County Police Department at 7:40 a.m. RCPD reported Fort Riley Blvd. westbound at the Westwood intersection was shut down while crews worked the scene. The roadway was reported to be back open at 8:30 a.m.

RCPD reported only minor injuries. No one was transported to the hospital.