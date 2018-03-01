Missouri man charged with kidnapping 2 Kansas girls

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been arrested on kidnapping charges after police found him with two Kansas girls at traffic stop.

The Morning Sun reports that 28-year-old Nathan Belcher was arrested Tuesday after coordinated efforts between investigators in Cherokee County, Kansas, and Jasper County, Missouri. He’s being held in Jasper County on $10,000 bond.

A Kansas police officer stopped Belcher of Carl Junction, Missouri, early Sunday morning. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the officer found in the car two girls ages 10 and 15 who weren’t related to Belcher. He was released and the officer returned the girls to their parents.

Groves said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing, and that detectives are looking at Belcher’s phone after obtaining a search warrant for digital evidence.

Jail records don’t immediately list if Belcher has an attorney.