No stone unturned: local woman leaves reminders of Lucas’ search

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Five-year-old Lucas Hernandez’s has been missing for 11 days and Wichita police have stopped their searches until new credible information comes to light.

That hasn’t stopped community members from keeping Lucas’ name in the spotlight.

“He’s out there, he’s missing, nobody knows where he’s at you know,” said Melissa Ortiz. “Again, he’s everybody’s child right now.”

Ortiz, a Haysville resident, is having difficulty sleeping at night since hearing of Lucas’ disappearance.

As a mother of two, his story continues to tug at her heartstrings.

“My little boy just brights up my life,” said Ortiz. “He makes me so happy and I just couldn’t imagine him being gone.”

To help find Lucas, Ortiz and her family have painted rocks to remind people how important it is to bring him home safe.

“On this specific rock, the batman rock, I got that from one of Lucas’ pictures. He was wearing a Batman backpack.”

Each unique rock shares a message about Lucas, as well as the tip line to contact police.

“It’s not just a rock,” said Ortiz. “It’s it’s just like a missing person’s flyer, except for you’re going to leave these in parks, grocery stores, gas stations.”

Wednesday, Ortiz and her sister placed rocks around Boston Park.

“It just keeps the light out for him, you know, keep shining that light on him,” said Ortiz. “So, that’s the way I see it is a positive. We’re not going to let this die out. We’re not going to give up on Lucas.”