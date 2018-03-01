Peabody teacher charged with child sex crimes

By Published:

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Peabody-Burns Jr-Sr High School teacher was charged with eight felony counts of child sex crimes.

Christopher R. Young faces five counts of unlawful sexual relations and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Peabody Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office filed the complaint in Marion County District Court.

Ron Traxson, USD 398 Superintendent, said Young is still on paid administrative leave as of right now.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

