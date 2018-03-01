Thursday night high school sub-state basketball scores

By Published: Updated:

High school basketball sub-state scores from March 1, 2018:

Boys scores:
Riverside – 23
Maur Hill – 62

Sabetha – 44
Nemaha Central – 47

McLouth – 43
Perry-Lecompton – 57

St. Marys –
Silver Lake –

Osage City –
Linn –

Doniphan West –
Onaga –

Centralia –
Frankfort –

Hanover –
Wakefield –

Clifton-Clyde – 66
Pike Valley – 40

Axtell – 56
Southern Cloud – 43

Hartford – 49
MdCV – 47

Waverly – 52
Crest – 30

Girls scores:
Wamego – 37
Abilene – 49

Anderson County –
Burlington –

Rock Creek – 21
Clay Center – 50

Holton –
Marysville –

Concordia – 46
Chapman – 38

Bishop Ward – 23
Jeff West – 65

Hayden – 59
Santa Fe Trail – 52

Jackson Heights – 34
Olpe – 57

Jeff Co. North – 57
Wabaunsee – 56

