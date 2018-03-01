Thursday night high school sub-state basketball scores

High school basketball sub-state scores from March 1, 2018:
Boys scores:
Riverside – 23
Maur Hill – 62
Sabetha – 44
Nemaha Central – 47
McLouth – 43
Perry-Lecompton – 57
St. Marys –
Silver Lake –
Osage City –
Linn –
Doniphan West –
Onaga –
Centralia –
Frankfort –
Hanover –
Wakefield –
Clifton-Clyde – 66
Pike Valley – 40
Axtell – 56
Southern Cloud – 43
Hartford – 49
MdCV – 47
Waverly – 52
Crest – 30
Girls scores:
Wamego – 37
Abilene – 49
Anderson County –
Burlington –
Rock Creek – 21
Clay Center – 50
Holton –
Marysville –
Concordia – 46
Chapman – 38
Bishop Ward – 23
Jeff West – 65
Hayden – 59
Santa Fe Trail – 52
Jackson Heights – 34
Olpe – 57
Jeff Co. North – 57
Wabaunsee – 56