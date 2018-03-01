Topeka Business Hall of Fame Spotlight; Philip Morse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local man known for doing big things.

Philip Morse died more than a year ago but his family said his true spirit and passion live on today.

Morse is being inducted into the Junior Achievement Topeka Business Hall of Fame.

He started his career in home construction and later moved on to the real estate business. He also helped create Kansas Commercial real Estate in 1996.

Morse had a passion for Topeka and influenced many parts of the city but downtown redevelopment was at the top of his list.

Philip’s daughter Kim Morse said there is no doubt that what’s going on right now in downtown would have made him so proud.

“With beyond a shadow of a doubt, what’s happening here would have been what made his tale wag hardest, it’s something that he believed in before anybody else believed in, what he traveled for, what he advocated for, what he learned about.”

“You have a small business person like dad that never employed a huge amount of people, he never didn’t have 300 employees, he didn’t have 500 employees, he had 10,” said Philip’s son Mike Morse. “He never was the big business corporation person, dad’s recognition for this was his passion to give back and his passion to be involved.”

Morse worked with Sheltered Living, the Sierra Club and the Planning Commission.

Other inductees into the Business Hall of Fame include Brent Boles, Susan Garlinghouse and Debra and Randy Clayton.