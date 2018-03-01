Topeka man found guilty of attempted murder of TPD detective

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Christopher Harris, 30, was found guilty of trying to kill Topeka Police Detective Brian Hill in a 2016 gunfight. Harris was convicted of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shootout happened in November of 2016 after police spotted the suspects of a gas station robbery, which happened near Seward and Chester, in the Oakland neighborhood. When police spotted the suspect car, they said two men ran from the car. The first man named Jermaine T. Patton was then arrested. He was booked into Shawnee County for aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana and felony interference with law enforcement officers. Harris got away, but was located a short time later.

Det. Hill caught up with Harris, and was shot in the leg and stomach after attempting to take Harris into custody.

“As officers attempted to take the (second) suspect into custody gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the officers,” Topeka police said.

Harris has filed a civil lawsuit against Topeka police – saying police shot at him first.

Harris will be sentenced at 3:00 p.m. on May 3rd. Harris is facing a life sentence.