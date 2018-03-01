Warmer weather heading into first weekend of March

We’re tracking a cooler and sun-filled start to March 2018. Expect bountiful blue skies today – with afternoon temps warming into the lower/middle 50s. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is still climbing – it’s now up to 50°. Temps will keep rising, heading into the weekend. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine on Friday, with highs flirting with 60°…again. At this point, Saturday is looking to be the warmest day of the week – as temps approach the middle/upper 60s! It’s still technically winter and March is one of those months where we’ve seen it all, through the years. In fact, the biggest snow in Kansas history – happened in March. However, Old Man Winter is NOT returning anytime soon. In fact, the coolest days in the extended forecast will feature highs around 50°.

Longer range computer models are still trying to bring another chance for plain old rain, by Sunday night/Monday morning. The timing is NOT set in stone just yet. Don’t be surprised if a couple thunderstorms end up making it into the forecast, though. We know one thing about the late weekend forecast – it’s another passing cold front. And that means cooler weather once it moves through. Temps will go from the middle 60s on Sunday afternoon – all the way back into the 30s by Monday morning. Highs early next week shouldn’t be too bad, but we’ll probably be stuck in the lower 50s through Wednesday. We can still use any moisture we can get right now, but there just isn’t much in the extended forecast. Maybe we’ll get lucky and some heavier showers will rumble through our neck of the woods on Monday. But don’t expect any of these upcoming rain changes to bust the drought – we’re just not in a wet enough pattern…yet.

Gazing deeper into the crystal ball and we’ll find ‘above average’ temperatures will dominate our forecast through the first half of the month. That’s not to say we’ll have ‘sunny and 75’ every day, but the odds are we’ll have far more 60° days than 30° days over the next 2+ weeks. There also seems to be some encouraging signs that moisture will return to the Central Plains over the next 14 days too. But as we mentioned before – the overall weather pattern still isn’t very active for us. But maybe we’ll make the most out of the rain chances we do have coming up! We’ll keep a close eye on things as the seasons change. Spring (our wettest 3 month stretch of the year) is just 19 days away. Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert