1 person injured after resident hall catches fire at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One injury was reported Friday morning after a residence hall caught fire at Kansas State University.

Officials at K-State reported the fire on the fourth floor of Wefald Hall around 4:43 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by the suppression system, according to campus police.

A university employee inspecting conditions after the fire slipped on some standing water and was injured, according to the university.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Denison remains was closed between Claflin and Platt for emergency vehicles and was reported to be back open to traffic just before 8 a.m.

Students have been allowed to return back to Wefald Hall. K-State said 24 students are being relocated because of water damage to their rooms.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.