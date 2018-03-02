2 more Junction City students arrested for making threats, 7 total in less than 2 weeks

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers arrested two more Junction City students Friday for making a threat to a local middle school.

The School Resource Officer was made aware of the two students who were overheard making a threat to Junction City Middle School, according to the Junction City Police Department.

After an investigation, the two were arrested on charges of criminal threat and transported to juvenile detention.

JCPD and members from USD 475 met Friday on this reoccurring issue.

“The police department and school district will maintain a close working partnership to address any safety concerns that may arise and will continue to keep the public informed,” said Capt. Trish Giordano.

Giordano said these issues are not unique to Junction City and other school districts around the United States are experiencing similar incidents.

“School safety is a top priority and we will work together with the community and school district to assist in maintaining a safe learning environment for our students.”

These arrests come less than two weeks after five other students in the Junction City area have been arrested for making criminal threats.

On March 1, 2018 a student was arrested at Junction City Middle School on threat related charges.

On February 27, 2018, a 15-year-old Junction City student was arrested for making a threat in class.

On February 26, 2018, a 12-year-old was arrested for threatening another student while at school

On February 23, 2018, a 14-year-old student from Freshman Success Academy was arrested after authorities were made aware of a school threat being made.

On February 19, 2018, a 13-year-old Junction City Middle School student was arrested on charges of criminal threat.