TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a fire in central Topeka that they said destroyed a garage and a car inside early Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of SW Washburn Ave. TFD said no one was inside the garage when the fire first started. Flames did not spread to any other nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Crew on scene in response of a Garage fire this morning. No details yet on how it started #KSNT pic.twitter.com/jMfWudHCUk — Oscar Flores (@OscarFloresKSNT) March 2, 2018