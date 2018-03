TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County jury has convicted Cortez Timley of First Degree, Premeditated Murder for the shooting of Jermel Robins, in 2014.

Robins was standing in the driveway of a residence at 2129 SE Kentucky, on June 13, 2014, when Timley drove by and fired several shots. Police found Robins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Timley is scheduled for sentencing on April 20. He faces a life sentence.