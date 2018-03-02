Engaging The River: City leaders want to connect NOTO and Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City leaders want to create a large entertainment district in the heart of the Capital City, combining the NOTO Arts District and Downtown Topeka.

“With the success of NOTO and the success of downtown this whole area would be called the dynamic core,” said Vince Frye, president and CEO of Downtown Topeka Inc.

As part of the Momentum 2022 plan, Frye says city leaders are hoping to make the space between NOTO and Downtown Topeka more walk-able. It’s more than a mile walk between the two districts, under the Interstate 70 overpass and over the Kansas River.

“The question is how do we use that river to benefit both NOTO and downtown,” said Frye. “We’re looking to activate the river and find ways to get people out on it with boats, kayaks and other various things.”

Frye says they are still exploring ideas and the plan is in the very early stages. He says things like building a walking bridge and access points to the river have been discussed.

Currently, the Metro bus depot, the city’s impound lot and the Topeka Rescue Mission take up significant space between the two districts.