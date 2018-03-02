Faulty fan to blame for fire at K-State residence hall

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One injury was reported Friday morning after a residence hall caught fire at Kansas State University.

Officials at K-State reported the fire on the fourth floor of Wefald Hall, located at 1805 Claflin Road, around 4:43 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by the suppression system, according to campus police.

A university employee inspecting conditions after the fire, slipped on some standing water and was injured, according to the university.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a faulty fan.

The estimated amount of damage is reported to be $8,500.

K-State said 24 students are being relocated because of water damage to their rooms.

24 students who live in this dorm at K-State are affected by an early morning fire. pic.twitter.com/keGLqR877Y — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) March 2, 2018