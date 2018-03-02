Full Court Press 03/02/18

High school sub-state basketball final scores from March 2, 2018:
Axtell 52 Wetmore (G) 25
Bishop Ward 48 Santa Fe Trail (B) 65
Burlingame 52 Olpe (B) 46
Centralia 37 Frankfort (G) 48
Chapman 60 Concordia (B) 58
Clifton Clyde 47 Washington County (G) 44
Council Grove 44 Wellsville (G) 63
De Soto 52 Seaman (B) 69
Emporia 36 Wichita Heights (B) 44
Hartford 61 MdCV (G) 17
Hutchinson 40 Manhattan (G) 49
Jeff West 41 Hayden (B) 71
Lyndon 39 Jackson Heights (B) 32
Marysville 64 Holton (B) 42
Maur Hill 35 Pleasant Ridge (G) 45
Nemaha Central 48 Sabetha (G) 36
Rock Creek 64 Clay Center (B) 52
St. Marys 31 Royal Valley (G) 34
Topeka West 46 Bishop Carroll (B) 49
Valley Falls 54 Doniphan West (G) 30
Wamego 51 El Dorado (B) 45
Waverly 55 Crest (G) 49
Wichita East 35 Washburn Rural (G) 56
St. Paul (G) 55 Lebo 29