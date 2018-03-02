Kansas lawmaker wants Delta Airlines to relocate to Sunflower State

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) — Moving Delta Airlines headquarters to Kansas is what one lawmaker is proposing after Georgia lawmakers voted to eliminate a tax cut benefiting the airline company.

“I think what Georgia did was a knee jerk decision to score political points,” said State Rep. Brandon Whipple, D-Wichita.

Hours after Georgia lawmakers voted on a tax-bill to eliminate a fuel-tax exemption worth about $38 million to Delta, Whipple took to Twitter to invite the airline company to relocate to the Sunflower State.

“If Delta is looking for a state that knows how to treat a business right, then Kansas is the perfect place particularly Wichita,” explained Whipple.

Georgia lawmakers made the decision to eliminate the tax breaks after Delta said it would no longer offer NRA members discounts. In a memo posted on the airline’s website Friday, the company’s CEO said “Our decision was not made for economic gain and our values are not for sale.”

Whipple said while the gun debate is at the center of the dispute between Delta and the state of Georgia, putting politics aside for economic growth is something Kansans could do.

“I think if we were able to bring those jobs here, then personal politics would be set aside,” he said.

He admits it’s a long shot, but said it doesn’t hurt to ask.

“If Delta isn’t looking to move and someone else is, then maybe we can pull them in and bring jobs to our state,” he said.

There are other states looking to entice Delta including Connecticut where the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting occurred.