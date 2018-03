TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A breakfast raised more than $30,000 to help thousands of kids involved in local scouting programs.

The Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, provides programming for 3,000 children in Shawnee County and hundreds of others in 10 surrounding counties.

Bill Cochran, Topeka’s police chief, and David Callanan, co-founder of Advisors Excel, rallied a crowd to donate¬†at a breakfast event Thursday.