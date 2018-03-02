Not nearly as cold tonight, windy through the weekend

South winds will stay at about 5 to 15 mph throughout the course of the night tonight. That breeze will prevent temperatures from falling nearly as much. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 30s and 40s for tonight.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions are expected through the day on Saturday, but winds will still be breezy. A south wind at 10 to 15 mph during the morning will strengthen to be sustained at 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon. However, that south wind will help warm temperatures right back up into the 60s and maybe even a few low 70s for some extreme western spots.

Clouds will really begin to fill in and thicken up for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Couple that blanket of cloud cover with that south wind still at 10 to 20 mph, and overnight low temperatures will be in the 40s and even low 50s.

More clouds than sunshine is expected through most of Sunday, but the morning hours look to stay dry. Past noon is when the chance of a few spotty showers will start to develop. The south wind stays strong though, sustained at 15 to 30 mph, helping high temperatures to still max out in the 50s and 60s.

Better chances of rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will move in late Sunday evening into the early morning hours of Monday. This is all due to a passing cold front. The rain looks to wrap up by daybreak on Monday, with decreasing cloud cover through the morning into the afternoon. Even with the increasing sunshine, it will be cooler behind that front with highs only in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will gradually rebound from the 40s on Tuesday, back to near 60 degrees leading into the weekend. Aside from the rain wrapping up early Monday morning, the upcoming work and school week looks to be a dry one.