Sebelius endorses Sen. Kelly in governors race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of democrats are in Topeka this weekend for the Kansas Democratic Party’s annual convention. One of those at the convention, is state Senator Laura Kelly.

Sen. Kelly was recently endorsed by Kathleen Sebelius, former Kansas governor and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“She is my model public servant,” said Sen. Kelly of Sebelius. “She’s devoted her entire life to improving the lives of others, she did that as governor, she made sure we invested in our schools and i think she had all the right priorities and then she continues at this point even now in civilian life to continue to push and fight so that all Kansans have affordable healthcare.”

The primary election is Aug. 7, followed by the general election on Nov. 6.