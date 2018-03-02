Sheriff warns parents, students about making threats

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested a fourth Junction City student for making a school related threat Thursday. Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said law enforcement takes the threats seriously.

Wolf said the students will stay in the juvenile detention facility until they see a judge. After a hearing, the judge may keep them in detention or release them to their parents.

Wolf believes some of the students are making the threats as jokes – jokes that may get the students felony convictions for criminal threat. Wolf said a felony conviction could make it more difficult for students to find work in the future.

“This could greatly affect their ability to get into a good college,” Wolf said. “If they want to have any kind of a life after this, they’re squandering it just by trying to look cute.”

Wolf says parents need to talk with their kids about the seriousness of school threats.

“There’re a lot of parents out there that don’t know their children,” Wolf said. “They don’t know what they’re going through at school, they don’t know what’s happening in their life, and they need to get to know their own children.”

Parent Rosemary Woods is worried that four Junction City students have been arrested for making school-related threats in less than a week.

“It makes your heart shake a little bit because, especially with your child being there, you’re not sure what’s going to happen or what can happen,” Woods said.

Her daughter R’Amiah attends Junction City Middle School. She said making school threats is nothing joke about.

“This is like a real thing that can cause like real damage and you shouldn’t really joke about it because that could put someone’s life in danger,” she said.

KSNT asked the Geary County Schools District what consequences students may face for making threats. A district spokesperson said they can’t discuss student disciplinary matters.