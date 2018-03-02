Tuttle Creek Dam construction will bring major impacts on Country Stampede

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Tuttle Creek construction projects aren’t just going to affect your commute if you need to turn right at K-13 and Tuttle Creek Boulevard. Come June 21st, when hundreds of thousands will pour into Manhattan for Country Stampede, the west entrance to the campgrounds will be closed.

This is going to put a major impact on planning this event that brings in millions for the community.

Engineers for the three Tuttle Creek construction said the stilling basin rehabilitation project is responsible for closing that entrance.

This project is going to last two years and will close the road and parking lot west of Tuttle Creek State Park. However, the east entrance to the state park will be open throughout the entire project. This project is necessary to fix a major, re-occurring problem of sinkholes.

“It’ll improve the condition of the outlook works, improving the condition of the spillway bridge, just basic infrastructure improvements from the 60-year-old structures,” said Brian McNulty, operations manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tuttle Creek Lake.

The other two projects are underway already, one will be fixing the 60-year-old bridge deck. That project is called Spillway Bridge Deck Replacement Project.

This project will take about 8-to-10 months. It will eliminate right turns for east Riverpond State Park entrance onto Highway K-13. Detour plans have been developed for K-13 with Kansas Department of Transportation and will route motorists to Highways K-16, U.S. 77 and U.S. 24.

The third is a project inside the Tuttle Creek Dam towers, and it isn’t as visual as the other projects because it’s happening inside the actual towers.

Traffic plans are being discussed right now as Country Stampede approaches this summer.