Warm and windy for the first weekend of March 2018

We’re tracking a breezy and warm end to the work and school week. Despite the ‘cooler’ weather around yesterday – the abundant sunshine sure felt nice! We continue those clear skies today and that means even more sunshine on tap! The north winds are gone and we welcome in some south breezes with open arms today. The warmer wind direction will combine with the early March sunshine and make for yet another warming weather trend – heading into the first weekend of the month! It might be a bad hair day this afternoon, but highs in the 60s will be worth the extra hairspray! Our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing and it’s now up to 51°. However, we’ll be a solid 10-15° ABOVE that seasonal standard through Sunday! Time to unpack the shorts/t-shirts and maybe even fire up the grill this weekend!

Today’s southeast breezes will gust upwards of 25 or 30 mph. Tomorrow will be even more windy though. Due south winds will return this weekend and they’ll end up pretty strong by Saturday afternoon. Be sure to hold onto your hats tomorrow – as those warm winds gust between 30 and 40 mph! It’s going to be so nice outside, but there will certainly be periods of pretty gusty winds tomorrow! Highs will soar close to 65° both day this weekend and it’s those gusty south winds – keeping us seasonably warm. Watch for some cloud cover to start moving into our neck of the woods on Sunday afternoon. Computer models still show a rain-maker pushing into Northeast Kansas as early as Sunday night. But until then – it’s all about the warm, sun-filled windy weather!

Some fine-tuning still needs to be done to the forecast for Sunday night/Monday morning. Recent computer models have backed way off on the amount of rain we can expect. Yesterday – the late weekend rain chances were looking promising. Today? Not so much! We’ve dropped Sunday night’s rain chance back to just a meager 20% and Monday’s rain chances back to 30%. We’ll keep our eyes on things, though – there’s still a bunch of wiggle room in the storm’s actual path. Don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder late Sunday night either – some isolated thunderstorms might be possible. This potential (weakening) storm system is a cold front – so we’re already expecting much cooler weather on tap for the first half of next week. It’s looking like 20s and 30s overnight, with daytime temps trapped in the 40s through next Wednesday (or maybe even Thursday). Ironically – we’ll have tons of sunshine throughout that cooler stretch next week. Stay tuned!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the warmer weather slides in.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert