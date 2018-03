KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Mike Moustakas with the KC Royals has added one more member to his family. This morning Micheal Carter Moustakas was born, announced by a tweet from Moose saying, “Best offseason ever. This morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. Michael Carter Moustakas. My wife is an absolute rockstar. I love our growing family.”

