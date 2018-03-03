Documents show Evan Brewer case not properly handled before his death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In documents released to KSN, the Department for Children and Families admitted that it did not properly handle the case of Evan Brewer in the months before his death was discovered.

Evan Brewer’s body was found encased in concrete in the home he lived in with his mother and her live-in boyfriend.

Both Miranda Miller and Stephen Bodine have now been charged with his murder.

KSN began requesting documents relating to Evan Brewer on September 5, 2017, and have made repeated requests for documents since that time.

Late Friday, DCF officials delivered 284 pages of documents relating to those open record requests that detail how the agency handled allegations of abuse and neglect involving Brewer. There are multiple redactions of personal information and names in the documents, but the documents indicate Brewer’s mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, were accused of using methamphetamine and not taking care of the child. In other documents “severe PHA” — or physical abuse — is indicated against Evan.

The document reveals that abuse reported to DCF on May 14, 2017 was not originally included in the report given to supervisors in the case. The allegation — that Bodine “chokes [redacted] out and then does CPR to bring him back” — was not in the original report.

After Brewer’s death, DCF’s executive team ordered review of the case and found that the May 14, 2017 “record was modified so that it now inaccurately indicates that the reported information… was communicated to the assigned social worker and the social worker’s supervisor contemporaneously [at the same time] with the reporting.”

Instead it says that the information about that alleged abuse was added on September 5, 2017. Brewer’s body was found encased in concrete on September 2, 2017. The document says “this inaccuracy was reported to DCF Personnel for further investigation and possible disciplinary action.”

“The purpose of this (note) is to accurately reflect what transpired and to correct any misperception that either the regional SW or the SW supervisor or PA had knowledge of the additional allegations prior to September 5, 2017,” the document noted.

Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel met with Evan Brewer’s family hours before releasing the documents to hear their concerns and provide the family a copy of the file.

KSN has reached out to members of the Brewer family to get their response to the information in the documents. The family has previously told KSN that for months before Evan was found, they had reported the abuse and neglect to both DCF and Wichita Police.

In November Carlo Brewer, Evan’s father, told KSN that he believed the system failed his son.

“I don’t feel like this is a wound that will ever heal,” Carlo Brewer said in a November interview with KSN. “It’s really that difficult. I feel failed. I feel like everybody failed Evan. I wish there was something else that I could have done.”

“Changes to strengthen the system have already begun, and I vow these will continue,” Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel said in a press release released to KSN with the documents, late Friday. “These reforms include, but are not limited to, personnel, policies, procedures and training. Personnel will be held accountable. Policies and procedures will be updated, improved and strongly enforced. Mandatory training will occur.”

KSN has reached out to DCF representatives to ask questions about the documents, how the agency handled the case and specifically how the agency is responding to its finding of errors in the case. The calls and emails were made after business hours, and as yet, KSN has not received a response.