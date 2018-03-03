Gun show dealers say misconceptions rampant in gun control debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly one hundred dealers have packed the Kansas Expocentre this weekend, selling guns and knives of all shapes and sizes.

Dennis Pearson, co-owner of U.S. Weapons Collector, says spring time is always a good season for gun sales.

“People are getting their tax returns. They spend a little extra money on guns,” said Pearson.

Gun shows have been highlighted recently as lawmakers debate gun control measures after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Some lawmakers have called for universal background checks. This covers what many people call the “gun show loophole” because people at guns shows aren’t require to get a background check.

Pearson says that’s a bit of a misconception.

“It’s not really a loophole but if you wanted to sell me a gun, we could agree on a price and I could buy it but if you come to the gun show you’re going to do paperwork,” said Pearson.

Pearson says all but two of the booths at the gun show at the Kansas Expocentre are licensed dealers. This means they’re required by law to do a background check.

Phil Journey is a judge in Sedgwick County and a former state senator. He’s also one of the two dealers at the Kansas Expocentre that isn’t licensed, but he says that doesn’t mean he sells to just anyone.

“I’m not like doing this for a living. This is just like I need a better rifle so let’s get rid of something I don’t like anymore,” said Journey. “I look them up and down and there’s some people that I just priced them out of the gun politely.”