Services announced for Topeka man hit and killed by train

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a Topeka man who was hit and killed by a train.

A visitation for Christian Kyle Charay, 21, will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 8th, at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home.

Funeral services are set for 10:00 a.m, Friday, March 9th at Faith Lutheran Church. He will then be buried at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Charay was killed when a train hit him Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His girlfriend, Claire Seeley, was seriously injured after jumping from a bridge to avoid being hit.

According to Charay’s obituary from Brennan-Mathena Funeral Services, Christian worked for Lowe’s in several capacities including the lumber department and as a fork lift operator.

He was a 2015 graduate of Topeka High School where he participated in Baseball, Soccer and Swimming.

Charay was also a member of Faith Lutheran Church and was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

To leave an online condolence to Charay or his family, click here.

