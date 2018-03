TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – AT&T and the Shawnee County dispatch center are working on fixing an issue with the 911 call line.

This afternoon the Shawnee County 911 center has received calls where callers are unable to hear the 911 dispatcher when they answer.

If you dial 911 and are unable hear the 911 dispatcher on the other end, please hang up and call the Topeka Police department front desk at 785-368-9464 until further notice.