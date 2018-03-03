Wheat report shows Everest as top Kansas variety

By Published:
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – No crop is probably as synonymous with Kansas as winter wheat, and the latest government report is now offering industry watchers a variety-by-variety breakdown.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday that the leading variety of wheat seeded in Kansas for the sixth consecutive year is Everest. It accounts for 9.3 percent of the state’s 2018 planted wheat acres.

That is followed by a variety called SY Monument at 6.6 percent and one called T158 at 6 percent.

The wheat variety project is funded by the Kansas Wheat Commission.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s