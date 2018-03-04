2 people taken to hospital after house fire in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews are looking into what caused a house fire in north Topeka early Sunday morning.

It was reported around 8 a.m. at 1021 NE Jefferson Street.

Two people were inside the home at the time. They were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, but are expected to be okay.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Herrera said the fire was on the first and second floor of the house.

He said crews had to break through boards to get inside because the home was partially boarded up. There was also no power at the house.

An investigator is on scene at this time determining the cause of the fire.

