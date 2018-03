WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT/KSNW) – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed an earthquake in Oklahoma.

Many viewers have called our Wichita news affiliate KSN saying they felt the tremble there in Wichita.

According to USGS, the earthquake happened in north central Oklahoma around 5:15 p.m. near the town of Enid. It has been labeled a 4.2 magnitude earthquake.