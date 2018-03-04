Gov. Colyer issues disaster declaration for wildfire

STEVENS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

The declaration was issued for the wildfire in Stevens County which is in southwest Kansas.

Additional counties may be added to the declaration as response operations continue.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka Saturday at an enhanced steady state due to very high and extreme fire weather conditions across the state.

At this time, the SEOC is staffed with personnel from KDEM, Kansas National Guard, Office of the State Fire Marshal and Kansas Forest Service.

Much of the state is currently under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for strong winds and dry conditions. KDEM officials encourage citizens to practice fire safety and to stay diligent in preventing wildfires.