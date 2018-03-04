Ichabods head to the tournament as a 7 seed

. @CoachBBallard is super pumped as well as the rest of the Bods to continue on! A great season continues! https://t.co/VLN0NClgOz — Jonathan Polasek (@JonathanKSNT) March 5, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Washburn Ichabods will make their 13th NCAA postseason appearance and the first since the 2012 season when the Ichabods will travel to Maryville, Mo., for the NCAA Central Regional starting Saturday. Check back on wusports.com for updates.

The tournament begins on Saturday with the semifinals on Sunday and the championship game on Tuesday. Game times will be announced on Monday.

The Ichabods, ranked No. 7 in the region, will face the No. 2-ranked the Northern State Wolves for the second time this season. NSU topped the Ichabods 67-59 in the season opener on Nov. 10 in St. Joseph.

Check wusports.com for more information.

Seeds

Northwest Missouri (27-3)

Northern State (31-3)

Southern Nazarene (27-2)

Southwest Minnesota State (24-8)

Missouri Southern (20-9)

St. Cloud State (23-8)

Washburn (22-9)

Minnesota State (22-9)

Schedule

First Round – times TBA

Saturday, March 10

Northwest Missouri vs Minnesota State

Northern State vs Washburn

Southern Nazarene vs St. Cloud State

Southwest Minnesota State vs Missouri Southern

Semifinals – times TBA

Sunday, March 11

NWMSU/MSU winner vs SMSU/MSSU winner

NSU/WU winner vs SNU/SCSU winner

Championship –TBA

Tuesday, March 13

Semifinal winners