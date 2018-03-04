Johnson County jail inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies

By Published:
Courtesy: Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Officials say a prisoner has died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 59-year-old Wanda Denise Kendrick was found unconscious in her cell Friday morning while jail staff were conducting a welfare check. Staff attempted to resuscitate her, and she was taken to a nearby hospital. She was declared dead later that afternoon.

Officials say Kendrick was alone in the cell. She had been jailed since Feb. 23 on two counts of misdemeanor theft and one count of obstructing legal process.

Officials say they don’t know how she died, and an investigation is being conducted.

