Limited sunshine during the day, rain chances return late

**Fire weather watch will be in effect Monday afternoon through 8 pm Monday evening for Republic, Washington, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Lyon, Osage, and Coffey counties.**

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing clouds, rain returns late

Still windy the next couple of days

Cooler temperatures for this week

Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day today. However, it will still be dry through the morning into the early afternoon. The late afternoon is when the chance of a few spotty showers will start to develop. The south wind stays strong though the day as well, sustained at 15 to 25 mph. That warm wind will only be able to warm temperatures up so much with less sunshine expected today compared to yesterday. Highs will max out in the 50s and 60s for today.

Better chances of rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will move in late Sunday evening into the early morning hours of Monday. This is all due to a passing cold front, but this isn’t a particularly strong front. Still, any storms that do develop tonight could pack some higher wind gusts and maybe even some small hail. Severe storms are not expected though.

The rain looks to wrap up for most of the region by daybreak on Monday, with some lingering showers past sunrise for some eastern areas. The rain will entirely clear out by mid-morning, with decreasing cloud cover through the morning into the afternoon. Even with the increasing sunshine on Monday, it will be cooler behind that front with highs only getting into the upper 40s and 50s.

The wind doesn’t back down for Monday either, it will just be a different direction. The south and southeast wind today will shift to be out of the northwest and west for Monday behind that front. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph by Monday afternoon, with gusts near 40 mph. Those strong winds will go along with even drier conditions beyond that cold front, creating an environment primed for fire weather danger. Outdoor burning is not recommended for Monday.

A windy day is on tap for Tuesday with sustained westerly winds at 20 to 30 mph. A partly cloudy sky for Tuesday will go along with high temperatures in the 40s.

Most of the upcoming work and school week will go along with highs bouncing between the 40s and 50s. Near 60 degree weather will return leading into the weekend, with our next possible rain chance holding off until next weekend, as well.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis