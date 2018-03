KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – KC Police say Taron M. Carson, 24, was shot and killed while sitting on a bench at 39th & Main early Sunday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to shots fired.

Witnesses tell police Carson was sitting on a bench, as a dark colored vehicle stopped on the street.

Carson was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.