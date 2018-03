MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple agencies are working to recover the body of a man who drowned in Tuttle Creek Lake.

The Riley County Police Department said officers were called to the lake on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. on a report of an apparent drowning.

RCPD said the body of Anthony Berg, 21, of Stillwell, has not yet been recovered.

Recovery efforts will resume on Sunday.