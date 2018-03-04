Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 911 system is working properly again

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – UPDATE: Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says that the 911 system is fully functional again.

This comes after Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center said they were working to fix an issue with the 911 call line.

Saturday afternoon, they received reports that people calling in were unable to hear the 911 dispatcher when they answered.

The Communication Center said they have since learned it is not an issue with any of their equipment. Douglas County is also experiencing the same problem.

They were directing those who called 911 and were unable hear the dispatcher on the other end, to hang up and call the front desk of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9464.

They also suggested immediately stating the address and emergency when you made a call. The dispatcher would then call each citizen back if there is any communication issue or hang-up.

They now say the issue has been resolved.